Police in Virginia searching for 8-year-old missing girl with autism

Cecelia "CeCe" Patterson was last reported seen about 11 p.m. Sunday
By Pat Thomas | June 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 11:34 AM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old girl.

Cecelia “CeCe” Patterson. Cecelia was last reported seen about 11 p.m. Monday at her home in the 2800 block of Florida Avenue NW.

She was wearing a pink jacket, pink vest, pink tights, black dress and purple shoes. Cecelia is autistic, according to police.

Authorities have released few details on the circumstances of her disappearance.

If you know where Cecelia is, police are asking you to call 911.

