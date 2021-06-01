Police seek identity of suspects using credit card stolen from assisted living facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say used a stolen credit card from an assisted living facility.
Officials say the stolen credit card was used at several locations in the Lexington and Columbia area between May 24 and May 26.
If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or email bpayton@lexsc.com.
