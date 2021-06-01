Police: Man strangles pregnant woman, points gun at her stomach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating after a man held the mother of his unborn child hostage and then strangled her while pointing a gun at her pregnant stomach.
Jail records show Donald Lee White, 20, was arrested for: domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, sale and delivery of a stolen pistol, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, carjacking, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of violating parole.
The NCPD says they were first dispatched to the location of White and his hostages at 8:35 a.m. Saturday. Officers say they were at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Sumner Avenue.
An anonymous 911 caller reported a man hitting a woman in the parking lot, strangling her on a car hood, and holding a gun to her chest, incident reports state.
When they arrived at the home, officers say they knocked on the door of the suspected residence and announced that they were police. Someone inside the apartment locked the door and incident reports say police could hear a man yelling at a woman.
Officers say they knocked for several minutes until someone from within the bedroom looked through the blinds and moved consistently with someone being held against them.
Eventually one of the female victims opened the window and officers say that she was come to open the door.
Officers say the woman was crying but officers held the front door open while the pregnant victim and White exited the apartment.
Incident reports state that the two women accused White of assaulting them. They say the assault led to White straggling one of the victims who is 9 months pregnant with his child. While he was strangling her on the hood of a car police say he was holding a gun to her chest.
Police say White then took the victims into an apartment that he does not reside in, and held them at gunpoint.
Once officers arrived, White forced the women into the back bedroom, and kept them at gunpoint, refusing to let them exit the room.
After learning from the victims that the gun was still in the apartment, officers placed White under arrest.
Police say White refused to cooperate, went limp and then became combative as officers tried to get White into a squad car.
Officers were struggling to detain White, but after several attempts police say they threated to tase him and he cooperated immediately.
Upon entering the apartment, officers say they observed three small children in the den. Once they entered the bedroom, police say they found a Glock extended handgun that had been reported stolen to the City of Charleston Police Department.
After checking White through North Charleston police records, officers say they determined that White had outstanding warrants with the NCPD. Additionally they say White was on probation and prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Jail records show White is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center on a $70,000 bond for the two violations of his probation. He has yet to be assigned bond for his other crimes.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.