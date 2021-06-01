One dead after being ejected during single-vehicle collision in Lexington Co.

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Lexington County, officials say.
According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on Rock N Creek Road near Nathanial Oxner Road at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Monday.
Officials say the driver was heading east on Rock N Creek Road in a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner when they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the road to the left, and then overturned.
Tidwell says the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. According to Tidwell, the driver was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle.
The driver was transported to Prisma Health Richland and later succumbed to their injuries.
