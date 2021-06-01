MONEY MATTERS: Planning & Budgeting for Travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many people are eager to take a trip this summer as coronavirus restrictions continue to loosen and industries begin opening.
Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says be sure to plan and budget for your big getaway.
“Always start with a big number for your trip, a number that you won’t go above. The second step is to understand and plan for those small expenses that really add up.”
Bradley says those Items include meals, entertainment, supplies, and transportation; these things can really throw off your vacation budget.
If you’re looking to save some money:
- Be flexible with your destination
- Utilize online features like google flights
- Consider flying on off days
- Bring your own food
