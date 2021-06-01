Missing police K9 found safe in Kershaw County

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Kershaw County said a missing K9 officer has been found and is safe.
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nero had last been seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. near the Hunters Crossing Subdivision in Lugoff.
He was found around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Circumstances of how the K9 got loose have not been shared.
