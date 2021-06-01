Missing police K9 found safe in Kershaw County

Missing police K9 found safe in Kershaw County
K9 officer Nero was missing for a little more than 12 hours. (Source: KCSO)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 1, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 1:03 PM

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Kershaw County said a missing K9 officer has been found and is safe.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nero had last been seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. near the Hunters Crossing Subdivision in Lugoff.

He was found around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Circumstances of how the K9 got loose have not been shared.

This story will be updated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.