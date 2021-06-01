Man injured in shooting at hotel on Parklane Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel on Parklane Road.
On May 30, deputies were dispatched to the Magnuson Hotel after receiving reports about a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot in the upper body.
The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital, according to reports. His condition is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
