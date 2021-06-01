Lexington Two to provide free meals for students throughout summer

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will provide free meal bundles for any child 18 and younger during the summer.
The meal bundles will include breakfast and lunch for part of the week (more details below). They will be available for pick up at distribution sites and will also be handed out by bus delivery.
Children do not need to be Lexington Two students to get the meals.
If a student is not available to pick up a meal, an adult should have the child’s Lexington Two identification number or, for those not enrolled at Lexington Two, a form of ID for the child (such as a birth certificate or report card).
Distribution begins the week of June 21 and goes through August 12.
Below are the options for picking up meals. Any changes will be announced through Lexington Two websites, social media and the district’s phone system.
Cayce Elementary (515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce)
Riverbank Elementary (160 Cougar Drive, West Columbia)
- Times/dates: Curbside meal pickup will be offered Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. from June 21 to August 12.
- Meals: Monday’s meal bundle will include breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; Thursday’s meal bundle will include breakfast and lunch for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Families are encouraged to pre-register for curbside delivery at www.paypams.com, so that we may plan accordingly.
- Worth noting: The July 4 holiday will be observed on Monday, July 5, and there will be no meal distribution that day. Curbside pickup will be moved to Tuesday, July 6.
Mount Tabor Lutheran Church (1000 B. Ave., West Columbia)
- Times/dates: Curbside meal pickup will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from June 21 to August 12.
- Meals: Monday’s meal bundle will include breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday’s meal bundle will include breakfast and lunch for Wednesday and Thursday; Thursday’s meal bundle will include breakfast and lunch for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Worth noting: The July 4 holiday will be observed on Monday, July 5, and there will be no meal distribution that day. Curbside pickup will be moved to Tuesday, July 6.
School buses will deliver seven days of meals throughout the Lexington Two community, with delivery Monday through Thursday from June 21 to August 5.
Check the bus delivery schedules posted on district and school websites, scrolling through the tabs along the bottom of the spreadsheet to find the route nearest to you. Buses stay about 10 minutes at each stop.
- Monday: Breakfast and lunch
- Tuesday: Breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Wednesday: Breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday
- Thursday: Breakfast and lunch for Friday and Saturday
