Kershaw Co. K-9 found safe after running away during Memorial Day fireworks

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department is relieved after a missing K-9 deputy was found safe and returned to his handler.
Sheriff Lee Boan says deputies couldn’t sleep because they were worried about K-9 Nero.
Nero is a 10-year-old Malinois that is trained in drug apprehension and also tracking scents.
Boan said Nero was in a backyard Monday night with his handler. As fireworks started, Nero ran away.
The Sheriff’s Department posted his disappearance on Facebook around 2 a.m. and the sheriff says the community came together helping them look for Nero.
About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff said two men found Nero near Gettys Road -- about two to three miles from where he disappeared -- and contacted law enforcement.
Boan says Nero was tired, but thankfully OK.
“He was tired because he ran a bit,” Boan said. “He was just taking an afternoon nap. Our deputies had a tough night because this is one of the fellow deputies. They’re just glad he’s back.”
The sheriff said the community was never in danger because Nero is not a “bite dog.”
Another K-9 was lost several years ago and got hit by a car, so the sheriff said he’s glad Nero was returned unharmed.
Boan said they already ordered Nero a tracking collar in case this happens again. The sheriff did mention that Nero is microchipped.
