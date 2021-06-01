J&J, Pfizer vaccines offered at Columbia Place Mall vaccination site

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall has announced it will be offering the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, as well as, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
This will begin on June 2 and will continue until the site closes on June 9.
Citizens can receive either vaccine Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
No appointment, insurance, ID, or documentation is required. Citizens can walk in or drive through to receive their shot.
The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved for those 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. Learn more about the different COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.
DHEC staff at the CVC site will be assisting residents who choose the Pfizer vaccine with scheduling their second-dose appointments.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit sdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
