COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2021 Hurricane Season is officially underway. On Tuesday, forecasters announced they expect a busier season this year than last.
Derrec Becker with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is urging all of us to be prepared. He joined WIS TV Midday with some key items that every home and office should have ahead of bad weather.
Government officials say South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms. Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline, and another 21 inland counties may be directly affected by these storms. Densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, coupled with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state’s vulnerability.
Recent hurricanes to impact the Palmetto State include Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 combined with a separate storm system that resulted in historic flooding from the Midlands to the Lowcountry. Although South Carolina was spared from any serious storm effects last year, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season was the most active on record.
Becker reminds viewers they can get their own South Carolina Hurricane Guide online this year. Go to https://hurricane.sc/.
Hurricane Season goes through November 30.
