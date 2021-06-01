FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers & storms today and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The humidity is back and so is our chances of some much needed rain!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Scattered chance of showers and storms today (50% chance).
- Humidity is back with high temps in the low to mid 80s for the rest of this week.
- Rain chance goes up to 60% Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.
- Weekend rain chances go down to 30%, still humid and warm with mid to upper 80s for high temps.
First Alert Weather Summary
Mostly cloudy skies today with a 50% chance of some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. High pressure off the mid Atlantic coast will funnel in humidity from the Atlantic. This brings in enough moisture for the storm potential by the afternoon. Expect around a quarter to a half inch of rain. Highs are in the low 80s.
Thursday we have a high of 84 with a 60% chance of some showers and thunder. A cold front approaches from the west and causes our chance of rain as it causes uplift.
There’s not much cold air associated with the front so it stalls out over the area Friday. There’s a 30% chance of some scattered storms. The best chance of rain is in the eastern section of the Midlands into the Lowcountry. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.
Saturday and Sunday we have an isolated chance of some showers and storms (30%) each afternoon. Highs are near 87 and lows are in the upper 60s. Skies are partly cloudy.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today: More clouds and more humid. Highs in the low 80s with a 50% chance for showers and storms.
Thursday: Clouds with some sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 80s but humid. 60% Chance for showers and storms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine at times. Humid again with highs in the mid 80s. 30% Chance for showers and storms.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Humid again with a 30% chance for showers and storms.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are near 88.
