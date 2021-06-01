Deputies searching for missing K9 in Kershaw County

Deputies searching for missing K9 in Kershaw County
If you locate Nero, please contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-425-1512. (Source: KCSO)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 1, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 6:57 AM

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Kershaw County are currently searching for a missing K9 officer.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nero was last seen Monday night around 10:30 p.m. near the Hunters Crossing Subdivision in Lugoff.

If you see Nero, you are urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.