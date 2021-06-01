Deputies searching for missing K9 in Kershaw County

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Kershaw County are currently searching for a missing K9 officer.
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nero was last seen Monday night around 10:30 p.m. near the Hunters Crossing Subdivision in Lugoff.
If you see Nero, you are urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.
