Deputies ask for help finding missing 80-year-old woman in South Carolina

Patricia Caldwell Batson missing from Berea area

Patricia Caldwell Batson (Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
June 1, 2021

BEREA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information concerning the whereabouts of 80-year-old Patricia Caldwell Batson.

Patricia was last seen at about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Batson Drive in Berea before she left in a 2017 gold Toyota Avalon with South Carolina tag QZE-862.

Deputies said she suffers from several medical complications, including memory loss.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

