Columbia Parks to host free events for teens throughout summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be hosting free teen nights beginning Friday, June 11.
“Prime Time in the Parks” is a free late-night program that provides a fun and safe environment for youth ages 13 through 17.
The events will be held on Friday nights from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Prime Time in the Parks” Schedule:
June 11
- Teen Summer Kick-Off Pool Party at Greenview Aquatics Center
June 25
- Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park
July 9
- Community Event: Movie Night at the Park (Woodland Park)
July 23
- Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst ParkRd.
August 6
- End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool
August 13
- Community Event: Movie Night at the Park (Lorick Park Baseball Field)
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 1-803-545-3100.
