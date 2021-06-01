Columbia Parks to host free events for teens throughout summer

(Source: WVIR)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 4:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be hosting free teen nights beginning Friday, June 11.

“Prime Time in the Parks” is a free late-night program that provides a fun and safe environment for youth ages 13 through 17.

The events will be held on Friday nights from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Prime Time in the Parks” Schedule:

June 11

  • Teen Summer Kick-Off Pool Party at Greenview Aquatics Center

June 25

  • Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park

July 9

  • Community Event: Movie Night at the Park (Woodland Park)

July 23

  • Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst ParkRd.

August 6

  • End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool

August 13

  • Community Event: Movie Night at the Park (Lorick Park Baseball Field)

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 1-803-545-3100.

