City of Columbia launches ‘It’s YOUR Shot’ campaign

“Throughout the pandemic, our citizens have taken the difficult steps to follow guidelines and halt the spread of the COVID virus. Now, with easy access to vaccines, we are coming closer to eradicating the threat of the virus, but everyone needs to do their part by rolling up their sleeves and getting their vaccinations,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “With so many partners throughout the Midlands offering free vaccines, it’s easy to do the right thing now to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. Once you’ve gotten fully vaccinated, you’ll know you’ve done your part in helping everyone get safely back together again. It’s YOUR shot, Columbia!”