City of Columbia launches ‘It’s YOUR Shot’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina state leaders have launched the “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign to encourage citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The campaign aims to show how safe, effective, and easy it is to obtain the vaccine.
To date, 42% of Richland County citizens have been vaccinated and city officials seek to increase that rate.
The goal is to ensure that citizens can safely gather together, businesses can fully re-open, and all communities can become free from the virus.
“Throughout the pandemic, our citizens have taken the difficult steps to follow guidelines and halt the spread of the COVID virus. Now, with easy access to vaccines, we are coming closer to eradicating the threat of the virus, but everyone needs to do their part by rolling up their sleeves and getting their vaccinations,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “With so many partners throughout the Midlands offering free vaccines, it’s easy to do the right thing now to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. Once you’ve gotten fully vaccinated, you’ll know you’ve done your part in helping everyone get safely back together again. It’s YOUR shot, Columbia!”
The City of Columbia has released its first vaccine encouragement PSA featuring Mayor Benjamin, which can be seen here.
The City of Columbia will also utilize print and online ads, radio spots, TV commercials, billboards, water bill inserts, emergency messaging, and social media outreach to further the “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign.
