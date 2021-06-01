11 cats, 4 snakes, Bearded Dragon, 8 dogs found in SC home in ‘deplorable conditions,’ sheriff says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Eight people have been charged after animals were found living in deplorable conditions inside an Upstate home, according to the sheriff.
Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said animal control was called about noon on May 25 to a home on Carriage Farms Court in Gray Court about a malnourished dog.
Reynolds said when deputies arrived they found an underweight dog with spine, hip and rib bones showing.
At least seven other dogs were also observed on the property at this time with no water in sight, except for a small amount that was dark green in color containing insects, Reynolds said.
He said some of the dogs had no shade or shelter from the elements and one dog was covered in fleas and was later discovered to have heart worms.
Inside of the home, Reynolds said deputies found deplorable conditions to include feces in various rooms on the floors, sunken floors, an infestation of roaches, and an overwhelming odor.
Four snakes and a Bearded Dragon were in the home and had no water, Reynolds said.
He said one medium-sized dog was being kept in a crate that was inappropriate for its size, with its paws sticking out of the bottom of the crate by several inches and its hips and tail pressed against the crate.
This dog had no access to water inside this crate, according to Reynolds. He said three cats inside the home also had no water and the deputy saw one kitten with matted eyes.
In total 11 cats, four snakes, one Bearded Dragon and eight dogs were removed from the home, Reynolds said.
Clinton Animal Hospital helped Animal Control staff in vaccinating and evaluating each animal.
The animals were provided with flea/tick treatment, deworming and clean kennels/housing.
Reynolds said the following people were charged with Ill treatment of animals, in general, and ill treatment of animals, torture:
- Brailyn Young
- Michael Yeargin
- Marlena Dodgens
- Tequila Lloyd
These following people were arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals, in general:
- Christopher Dodgens
- Brian Dodgens
- Michael Dodgens
- Cortney Dodgens
“These situations are found to exist all too often,” Reynolds stated. “The fact that people choose to live in these conditions is beyond any understanding. The punishment needs to fit the harsh treatment these defenseless animals have to endure. This is truly disturbing.”
