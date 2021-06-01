Artist detained by CPD speaks at City Council, questions incident

“...What we can and must do is to ask the Columbia Police Department to examine carefully its policies and practices related to racial profiling that unnecessarily escalated this incident and put the life of an innocent man at risk. We also ask the Department to exercise care in its public statements to ensure that they fully and accurately represent events that will be scrutinized and that they do not, as a result, shift blame to the victim, as happened in this case with Mr. Sims....”