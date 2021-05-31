Woman wanted in connection with suspicious death at Columbia hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a woman wanted in connection with a suspicious death that occurred in a hotel.
According to reports, officers were dispatched to the Super 8 on Fairfield Road around noon on May 30.
Upon arrival, officers were told that an employee had found an unresponsive man inside one of the rooms. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officials say a woman was caught on surveillance video at the hotel and may have information that to could help investigators with the case.
Anyone with information about the identity of the woman or her whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
