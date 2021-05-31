Two charged in connection with murder of teen in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested and charged two people in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old in Fairfield County, officials say.
According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested and charged a 17-year-old from Winnsboro with murder, as-well-as burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officials say they also arrested and charged Talib Akil Willingham, 20, of Winnsboro with accessory after the fact of murder.
Deputies say 18-year-old Charlie Cason III was found dead inside of his home in Ridgeway, SC with multiple gunshot wounds on March 24.
Sheriff Montgomery says the investigation is still ongoing and investigators are expecting to make more arrests.
If you have any information related to the murder of Charlie Cason III, you are urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372), or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.
Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to more arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
