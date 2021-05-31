SC athletes honor fallen Navy SEAL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina CrossFit hosted a Hero Workout today to honor Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy. A Hero Workout is a specific routine dedicated to a fallen servicemember.
The program on Memorial Day is traditionally called the Murph Challenge. The challenge consists of a one-mile-long run followed by 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and then a final one-mile-long run.
The CrossFit organization says Murphy was a dedicated CrossFit athlete and that this specific routine was his favorite. He called it “Body Armor,” but it was named the “Murph Challenge” in his honor following his death in the line of service in 2005.
Carolina CrossFit General Manager, Ben Aiken, says spending Memorial Day completing a Hero Workout is a great way to remember those who sacrificed everything. “It’s important because we spend so much time cooking out and enjoying things that we don’t really think about people that gave their life so we can experience those freedoms,” says Aiken.
Nearly 50 CrossFit athletes and veterans came from Carolina CrossFit and other gyms in the Midlands to complete the difficult workout, including Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Campbell. As a service member herself, Campbell added, “Getting the opportunity to celebrate those that are no longer with us that gave the ultimate sacrifice means a lot to me. So, when I’m done, I not only feel a sense of accomplishment, but I feel like I’ve done something for someone bigger than myself.”
Local CrossFit athletes also joined in the workout to honor the fallen Navy SEAL. “We’re just here trying to commemorate them,” Reagan Hooks said. “No matter how much it sucks, we know what they went through always sucks more, so just a matter of trying to put it into perspective a little bit.”
Hero Workouts occur several times throughout the year in remembrance of fallen servicemembers.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.