SC athletes honor fallen Navy SEAL

Nearly 50 CrossFit athletes and veterans came from Carolina CrossFit and other gyms in the Midlands to complete the difficult workout, including Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Campbell. As a service member herself, Campbell added, “Getting the opportunity to celebrate those that are no longer with us that gave the ultimate sacrifice means a lot to me. So, when I’m done, I not only feel a sense of accomplishment, but I feel like I’ve done something for someone bigger than myself.”