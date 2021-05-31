Police seek identity of two suspects in Irmo shooting

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people they say may have been involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Irmo.
According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident involved numerous vehicles at the intersection of North Royal Tower Drive and Oak Hampton Road near the New Friarsgate Subdivision. Deputies say shots were fired during the incident between the parties involved.
Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1(888) CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). You can remain anonymous and a cash reward may be offered if your tip leads to an arrest.
