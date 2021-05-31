Local wing joint takes the dollars off the wall for Camp KEMO

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A big move for a local wing joint means the dollar bills have to come off the wall.
D’s Wings is moving from its Cayce location to a new spot at 415 Meeting Street in West Columbia. Owner Billy Rentz knew the dollar bills on the wall would go to charity, but he just didn’t know which one.
Cue his buddy, Ernie Yarborough, who encouraged him to check out Camp KEMO. Rentz told WIS he immediately knew it was a fit. Camp KEMO is an organization that sends kids with cancer and their siblings to summer camp. There is added significance this year after Camp KEMO was unable to operate last summer due to COVID-19.
It’s taken months to get the dollar bills down and it’s been a weeks-long team effort to get them clean, all to prepare for a contest that gets the community involved. They want to know if you can guess how many dollar bills have been put up on those walls since 2005!
The winner gets a Camp KEMO T-shirt with other swag, their name on one of the first dollar bills at the new location, and a $100 D’s Wings gift certificate. The winner will be announced at the D’s Wings Camp Kemo night, June 10th, at the new location on Meeting Street for a grand opening celebration.
You can guess the amount of dollars on the wall here.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.