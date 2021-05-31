3 injured in boat collision on Lake Murray, officials say

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were injured after two boats collided late Saturday night on Lake Murray, South Carolina wildlife officials say.
Officials say the collision occurred just after 10 p.m. near the Buffalo Creek Marina in Prosperity.
According to officials, two people were taken to a hospital in Richland County, and one was taken to a hospital in Newberry.
Officials say one ticket was issued in the collision.
