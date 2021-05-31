FIRST ALERT - Warm today, then humidity is back Wednesday, rain chances too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some humidity as it makes a comeback Wednesday, with that, a better chance of rain as well.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the mid 80s.
- 50% chance of some showers and thunder Wednesday with mid 80s.
- Chances of rain continue Thursday through Saturday at 40-50%
- Temps are in the low to mid 80s, but will feel warmer with the humidity.
First Alert Weather Summary
High pressure moves east and it brings a more of a southern flow and warmer temps than yesterday. Expect highs in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday we see a southeast flow that increases our humidity. The onshore flow brings a 50% chance of some showers moving in from the Lowcountry to the Midlands. Some of these showers could contain some thunderstorms as temps top off in the mid 80s.
Thursday there’s a 40% chance of showers and storms as a weak cold front pushes east into the Appalachian region. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.
Friday the cold front stalls over the area which brings a 50% chance of some showers and storms. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
We still have plenty of humidity in the air Saturday. This brings a 40% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
High pressure builds Sunday which will help subdue the chance of rain to 20%. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and more humid with highs in the mid 80s but feeling closer to low 90s. 50% Chance of showers and storms.
Thursday: Clouds and some sunshine with humid conditions and highs in the mid 80s. 40% Chance for showers and storms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine at times. Humid again with highs in the low 80s. 50% Chance for showers and storms.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers. Highs are in the mid 80s.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.