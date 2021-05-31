DNR out in full force as boaters hit Lake Murray for Memorial Day

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Natural Resources was out in full force as boaters celebrated Memorial Day on Lake Murray.
DNR increased patrols Monday following two boat crashes that occurred over the weekend.
“DNR is out here heavy and doing a great job making sure everyone is safe,” Ken Jones, Jr. with Aquafun Boat Rentals said. “They do a great job. They are patrolling harder, but that comes with the territory and they’re doing great.”
Jones said all of their boats were rented out for the holiday. He said he reminded boaters to pay attention and be safe while on the water.
“I’ve seen some tubing too close to other boaters,” Jones said. “If you have kids that fall off a tube there’s a number of boats and they could not see them. Any boat too close to another is dangerous so you want to slow down. Make sure you keep things as safe as you can at all times and be aware of your surroundings.”
South Carolinians celebrating the holiday said that even with the traffic and increased patrols they still had a great time.
“It’s not been terrible,” Patrick Livingston said. “We got across the lake and the wakes got more intense, not too bad, not as bad as yesterday I’m sure.”
DNR is continuing to investigate the cause of the collisions that to occurred over the weekend.
