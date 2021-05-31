Coroner’s office: One-year-old girl drowned in pond near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tragedy hit one family during the Memorial Day weekend.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard reported that a one-year-old girl drowned while visiting the Conway area.
Willard said Gianna Dawkins was found just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a pond near her family on Cheyenne Road. They were visiting from Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The little girl died from asphyxiation due to drowning at the scene, according to Willard.
Horry County police are investigating the incident.
