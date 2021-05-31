Blood supply ‘critically low’ in Carolinas, Georgia, The Blood Connection states

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYFF) – The Carolinas and Georgia are inching closer to a blood shortage, according to The Blood Connection.
“The local blood supply is now critically low after months of historically low blood donor turnout,” according to the organization’s website.
The Blood Connection told our sister station WYFF that unexpected traumas, unprecedented events like the gas shortage and long-term effects of COVID-19 have intensified the issue.
The organization states that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds and that blood is only good for 42 days and can’t be replicated or produced.
The FDA has also recommended that those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to give blood.
There are Blood Connection locations in Myrtle Beach and Florence. CLICK HERE to make an appointment to donate blood.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.