FIRST ALERT - Enjoy the cool temps today, the heat returns next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Expect clouds to dominate today with highs in the mid 70s
- Temperatures will gradually warm up Monday with highs in the 80s
- Rain chances will increase starting midweek and continuing into the weekend
First Alert Weather Summary
Sunday, the front will continue to push to our south and east. This will allow for drier but cloudy weather on Sunday and cooler temps as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Memorial Day, we’ll see a slow warm up, but still cooler than normal with highs in the low to mid 80s.
For next week we’ll see highs rising through the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise too. Upper 80s will feel more like 90s Wednesday through next weekend.
We’ll also have a better chance of showers and storms through the week into next weekend. Rain chances are around 20% Wednesday, then up to 40% Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday: Sun and clouds with cooler temps as highs will be in the mid 70s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s and more humid.
