Crash backs up traffic on I-20 westbound

Officials say to expect delays in the area. (Source: SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 1:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is backed up after a crash closed the left lane on Interstate 20 westbound.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 12:31 p.m., Sunday, one mile west of Exit 55-South Carolina 6-Swansea and Lexington.

Traffic is backed up for nearly three miles. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials say to expect delays in the area.

