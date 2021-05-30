Crash backs up traffic on I-20 westbound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is backed up after a crash closed the left lane on Interstate 20 westbound.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 12:31 p.m., Sunday, one mile west of Exit 55-South Carolina 6-Swansea and Lexington.
Traffic is backed up for nearly three miles. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Officials say to expect delays in the area.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.