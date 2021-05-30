Police: Body found inside Columbia hotel, foul play suspected

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a hotel in Columbia, officials say.
According to officials with the Columbia Police Department, officers were called to the Super 8 on Fairfield Road Sunday around noon, after the body of a man was discovered in a hotel room.
Officials say no shots were fired but there are signs of foul play.
The Columbia Police Department, SLED and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are on scene.
The body has not been identified at this time.
