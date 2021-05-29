Man killed in early-morning crash in Leesville

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a single-car crash in Leesville early Saturday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.
It happened just after midnight in the 700 block of Brodie Road, near South Lee Street.
Troopers said the driver of a SUV went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to flip. It then hit a tree.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the SUV.
Nicholus Brown, 44, died at the scene, the coroner’s office confirmed.
SCHP is investigating.
