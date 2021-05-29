Madeline Stewart was raised in Greenville, South Carolina and was born in the suburbs of Chicago. She joined the WIS team as a reporter and producer in May 2021.
Madeline is a recent graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology and her Master of Mass Communications in Broadcast Journalism.
During her time at UofSC, she was a member of Omega Phi Alpha National Service Sorority, German Club, and Pageant Club.
Madeline hopes to use her knowledge of science and statistics to cover health stories that impact communities in the Midlands.
When she’s not on the job, she loves spending time with her two cats and watching the Real Housewives.
Have a story idea? Send it to madeline.stewart@wistv.com.