Dutch Fork High team hopes to win national competition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of local high school students is competing in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments, or NAQT, 2021 High School Championships.
After the tournament was canceled last year, the team from Dutch Fork High School is excited to be competing again this weekend.
Senior Li Ward described the event as Jeopardy! for high schoolers.
It requires a lot of studying and preparation. More than 200 teams from across the nation are quizzed on everything various topics including history, literature, science, and pop culture.
The students’ teacher and advisor says keeping it up has been challenging at times over the last year with COVID-19.
“These guys are still buzzing every week, they’re also working really hard on protocol, they’re studying and then we’re still showing up to tournaments,” teacher Katherine Ramp said. “So the fact that we’ve kept it going throughout COVID and almost as strong as a normal year ... I’m very proud of them.”
While the tournament is back for 2021, it’s being held online this year. Under normal circumstances the students would travel to Atlanta to compete.
