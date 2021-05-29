Driver killed in two-car crash in Hopkins

Driver killed in two-car crash in Hopkins
It happened just after 6 p.m. at Bluff Road and Old Bluff Road. (Source: Pranam Gurung)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 3:46 PM

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - A collision in an intersection killed a driver in Richland County on Friday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at Bluff Road and Old Bluff Road in Hopkins, troopers said.

Officials said the driver of a pickup was stopped on Old Bluff Road and turned onto Bluff Road, into the path of an SUV.

That caused the SUV to go off the road and into a ditch.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

The driver has not yet been identified.

SCHP is investigating.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.