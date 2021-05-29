Driver killed in two-car crash in Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - A collision in an intersection killed a driver in Richland County on Friday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
It happened just after 6 p.m. at Bluff Road and Old Bluff Road in Hopkins, troopers said.
Officials said the driver of a pickup was stopped on Old Bluff Road and turned onto Bluff Road, into the path of an SUV.
That caused the SUV to go off the road and into a ditch.
Troopers said the driver of the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and killed.
The driver has not yet been identified.
SCHP is investigating.
