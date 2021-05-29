Boat sinks, 5 hurt in crash on Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - A boat crash on Lake Murray sent five people to the hospital and sank one of the boats involved, officials said.
It happened near Susie Ebert Island around 10:30 p.m. Friday but crews were on the scene until 3 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Natural Resources confirmed.
Officials said a pontoon boat hit a cabin cruiser.
The pontoon had six people on board and crews rushed five of them to the hospital. Officials have not shared their conditions.
The cabin cruiser had two people on board who had to be rescued before the boat sank. Those people were not hurt, officials said.
Investigators are looking into how the crash happened, but officials said alcohol does not appear to have been involved.
