18-year-old found dead inside car, homicide investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that left an 18-year-old man dead.
Officials say deputies were called to the 1000 block of Frasier Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
When officers arrived they say they found a vehicle with several bullet holes in the driver’s side door and a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat.
The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with any information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
