WWII Veteran, 96, travels to SC to salute fallen soldier who saved his life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who served in World War II arrived in Charleston from Boston Thursday on a personal mission.
Anthony Grasso will travel to the burial site of a fellow soldier he says saved his life during the war on Friday.
Grasso, now 96, said he was a 20-year-old Army private in Vossenack, Germany, with Lt. Frank DuBose during a mission to scout enemy positions as U.S. forces planned to launch an attack on the Germans.
An artillery blast on the battlefield instantly killed 23-year-old DuBose on Nov. 2, 1944.
Grasso says DuBose stood in between him and the blast, saving Grasso’s life.
Nearly seven decades after DuBose’s death in the line of duty, Grasso has come to the Palmetto State to pay his respects.
“I just have no words. I just can’t wait to get there say a good prayer for me, for him and that’s all I can say right now,” Grasso said after arriving in Charleston. “If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here.”
Grasso will visit DuBose’s grave at the Quaker Cemetery in Camden to offer a final salute.
