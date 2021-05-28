WWE announces Columbia show date

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11. (Source: AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 10:57 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WWE announced on Friday it will be making a stop in Columbia as one of its 21 live events as part of the company’s touring schedule this summer.

WWE will make a stop at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, August 15 for WWE Live Supershow.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10:00 AM online only at [bit.ly/WWE21Cola]Ticketmaster.com.

