Several homes damaged during two alarm fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven people have been displaced after a two alarm fire ripped through three homes in northeast Columbia.
According to officials, the fire happened just after 11 a.m. on Durham Creek Court off Hardscrabble Road.
Firefighters say there was heavy fire in the downstairs area and the garage that extended into the attic. They say the first home was complete loss and two other homes have significant damage.
Officials say no injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
