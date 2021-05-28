SC man verbally assaults 911 dispatcher, asks her about posing for photos, report says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A Greenwood County man was arrested after calling 911 several times, according to an incident report.
Michael Wayne Bullock, 54, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of 911.
An incident report said Bullock called a dispatcher “stupid” among other names.
He also asked her if she would ever consider posing naked for photographs, according to an incident report.
