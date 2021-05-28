Orangeburg Co. man celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is happy to help celebrate the birthday of Deacon William James Sr., who is turning 100-years-old Friday!
James is from Eutawville, SC and has 10 children (5 girls and 5 boys), and 20 grandchildren! On top of that, he has 45 GREAT grandchildren.
He loves fishing, cooking and is an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
James has some great advice for living well.
“Love God, love your family, and treat everybody right,” he says.
We hope you have a wonderful day celebrating your 100th birthday, Deacon!
