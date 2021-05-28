One killed in single-vehicle collision on US 301

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on US 301 near Landsdowne Road.
The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials say a 2006 Cadillac was traveling north on US 301 when it went off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned. The vehicle later came to a rest in the southbound lane of US 301.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
