New public kayaking and tubing loop opens on Saluda River

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A new public kayaking and tubing loop has been opened on the Saluda River at Dolly Cooper Park, allowing for a quarter-mile repeatable loop from dock to dock.
“It gives you that day experience where you can come out to a park, you don’t have to leave,” said Matt Shell with Anderson County Parks Department. “Park your car once and just enjoy the river, the view, the shoreline access trail, and then the two different types of facilities that we have.”
The addition of a second ADA accessible dock to complete the loop was made possible by a $50,000 grant from Duke Energy and continued efforts from Anderson County to provide and improve the Saluda Blueway River System. After launching from the original dock, you have a quarter-mile float down to the second new dock, followed by a 5-minute quarter-mile walk back to the original dock as many times as you’d like.
“This has been a product for us that we’ve been working towards for about 7 years,” said Shell. “Tried a couple different funding opportunities but it was able to come to fruition just recently with a grant from Duke Energy. So they were actually the primary funding source for the secondary kayak launch, so it’s been a huge addition already.”
Shell adds to remind everyone to be safe and wear a life jacket when on the water this Memorial Day weekend.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.