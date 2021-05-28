Lexington Co. man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual assault

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man will spend life in prison for sexually assaulting a child, officials say.
After a trial this week in Lexington County, Michael Thomas Dyer, 48, has received the maximum sentence for two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree, for the ongoing sexual abuse of a child under the age of 11.
Eleventh Circuit Chief Administrative Judge, the Honorable Walton J. McLeod IV, imposed two life sentences on the criminal sexual conduct charges, and an additional 50 years for the charges of dissemination of harmful material to a minor and eight 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – first degree.
Under South Carolina law, Dyer is not eligible for parole.
The trial began on Monday, May 24th and concluded late Thursday afternoon when the jury returned guilty verdicts on all 11 charges.
“Our work to protect children in our community requires a high level of commitment from our prosecutors, staff, and law enforcement,” said Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard. “The young victim in this case demonstrated tremendous bravery in the courtroom, and this sentence helps give her the justice and closure that she deserves.”
The South Congaree Police Department began an investigation on June 17, 2020, when they received a report of sexual abuse by Dyer committed against a nine year old victim in Lexington County.
During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered Dyer’s smart phone and a search warrant was obtained for forensic analysis of the device. Detective Mike Phipps, a digital crimes specialist with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, provided expert testimony regarding additional evidence obtained from the forensic extraction of Dyer’s cell phone.
The victim testified during the trial regarding the sexual assaults and Dyer’s manipulative actions to keep her silence. During the sentencing hearing, Judge McLeod addressed the overall impact of Dyer’s crimes.
“The evidence showed a series of coercive conduct, threatening at times, and taking advantage of a position of trust with a child,” said Judge McLeod before sentencing Dyer. “It is difficult to fathom how a person could do this.”
Dyer will be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his sentences.
