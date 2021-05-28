Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Bruno

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Bruno, a stocky 70-pound terrier mix that is 12 years young.
Bruno loves to watch TV and cuddle, but also likes to get outside where he can enjoy the sunshine and grass.
This senior pup has some arthritis, particularly in his hind legs, which makes it difficult for him to climb stairs. He occasionally needs assistance getting into the car but he does love his car rides!
Short walks are nice too -- as long as he doesn’t have to trek too far from his cozy bed.
Bruno is very friendly, sweet and welcoming to new people and other dogs.
Pawmetto Lifeline says he is in their “Calm Dogs” playgroup. He mostly just walks around looking to get scratches from the staff!
Senior pets can bring so much joy to your life! They are less destructive than younger pets and more mellow. Their personalities are already well developed and predictable, unlike a kitten or puppy. They are much easier to train and require less supervision. Plus, it’s a great feeling knowing you are giving a well-deserving senior a comfortable, loving home to live out the rest of their years – however long that may be!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Bruno!
