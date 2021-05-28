Fit Columbia celebrates 10 years in business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fit Columbia, an exercise studio in Five Points, is celebrating ten years of fitness in the Midlands.
Offering personal training, aerial yoga, goat yoga, and more, owner Angela Yong Sellers says she wanted to create a fun approach to fitness that any age, shape, or size could participate in.
The unique options, such as bungee fitness, offer benefits that can’t always be found in traditional cardio exercise.
For instance, Sellers says, those with knee problems, or those who have recently undergone a surgery or procedure, can use bungee fitness as a way to get their heart rate up, without as much impact as running or biking.
Fit Columbia is located at 2121 College Street in Columbia.
