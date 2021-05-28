First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking a few showers & some slightly cooler weather for your holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some heat relief as we move through your holiday weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40%. It will be warm with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· We’re cooling down a bit for your Memorial Day holiday weekend!
· A few showers and storms are possible Saturday (20-30% chance), but we’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
· On Memorial Day, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy!
· Next week, we’ll see a weather pattern change, with more humidity and more storms in your forecast, especially Wednesday through next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend!
On Saturday, we’ll see a few showers and storms here and there as the cold front continues pushing through the area. We’re not expecting a washout though. In fact, some areas might get through much of the day pretty dry. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
For Sunday, the front will sink to our south, allowing our highs to drop into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
By Monday, on Memorial Day, we’ll see warm weather with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies are on tap. Enjoy the holiday.
Through next week, we’ll see highs rising through the 80s, and we’ll likely feel the humidity rising, too.
We’ll also have a better chance of showers and storms through the week into next weekend. Rain chances are around 20% Wednesday, then up to 40% Thursday and Friday. The rain and storms will likely be scattered.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Memorial Day: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warmer Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. PM Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
