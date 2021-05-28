AC Flora High School student shot and killed, homicide investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says John Carlisle Kelly of Columbia was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Frasier Street, just off Bluff Road.
Kelly was a student at AC Flora High School.
School officials released the following statement:
“Dear Falcon Students and Families,
It is with deep regret that I share the news that one of our students has passed away. Carlisle Kelly, an IB Senior student who played soccer, ultimate frisbee and ran cross country was killed last night. This tragic news is impacting his very large circle of Flora friends and the Flora community as a whole.
The school and district will have support personnel available to assist students in person as well as virtually through Teams. Students on campus are encouraged to meet with support staff in the guidance area. Students who wish to meet virtually should send a message to their counselor via Teams or email. If a student needs to miss class (virtual or in-person), the absence will be excused.
Please keep the Kelly family in your thoughts and prayers.”
When officers arrived they say they found a vehicle with several bullet holes in the driver’s side door and Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.
“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Rutherford.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with any information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
