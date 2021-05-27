27-year-old driver killed, passenger hurt in Leesville crash

By WIS News 10 Staff | May 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:33 AM

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A single-car crash on a rural Lexington County road has killed a man and left his passenger hurt.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Dixired Road in Leesville, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Officials said a car went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped.

The driver of the car -- Damon Jaynes, 27, of Leesville -- died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt, the coroner said.

Crews rushed a passenger to the hospital and that person has serious injuries, officials said. The passenger did not have a seat belt on either, the coroner’s office said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

